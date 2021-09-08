Celebrity MasterChef 2021 continues tonight (8 September) - which celebrities are on the line up?

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes familiar faces from the worlds of sport, show business, music and drama to chop, slice and sizzle their way to the trophy.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back this evening for the semi-finals as they whittle down the top eight contestants to decide who will make the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 finals.

Who's on Celebrity MasterChef tonight?

This evening (Wednesday) sees the first half of the semi-final.

Those who have made it this far are:

Su Pollard - Actress

Bez - Happy Mondays star

Megan McKenna - Reality star and singer

Mel Sykes - TV & Radio host

Joe Swash - TV presenter

Dion Dublin - Former England footballer

Kadeena Cox - Paralympian

Kem Cetinay - Love Island star

Tonight, in the first part of the semi-finals, the celebrities are tested on their teamwork.

Split into two teams, the celebrities must design and create two mouthwatering dishes. But they won’t be cooking alongside each other; they will be cooking in relay.

Using a whole duck for the main course and pears for the dessert, each team member has 20 minutes to make their contribution to the dishes, but being unable to talk to one another, each cook must try to work out what the dishes are meant to be from the clues left behind by their teammates and then carry on.

Next, the celebrities are asked to push the boundaries of the everyday by guest chef and sandwich king Max Halley. After demonstrating his secrets of deliciousness in a sandwich – hot, cold, sweet, sour, crunchy, soft – the celebrities must get creative and come up with their own dream sandwich.

Everything rides on the success of their sandwich because at the end of the challenge one celebrity will be going home, their dream of becoming Celebrity MasterChef champion 2021 over.

The semi-final week will follow on Thursday, 9 September at 8PM and Friday, 10 September at 10PM.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.