JLS are reportedly being lined up to perform at the National Television Awards.

JLS - made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - rose to fame on Series 5 of The X Factor in 2008.

After going on a break in 2013 they recently announced their first new single in eight years ahead of a huge comeback tour.

Now it's claimed that the boys are set to make a TV return at the NTAs this month.

According to The Sun, JLS will perform new song Eternal Love - which drops this Friday - at the upcoming ceremony on 9 September.

A source said: "The boys are pulling out all the stops for their performance.

"They’ve all been training hard ahead of their tour and have got gruelling rehearsals for this routine, which will be on live TV. They can’t wait to get out there again."

JLS previously signed a new record deal with BMG and revealed plans to drop a brand new album.

Oritse Williams shard earlier this year: “We’re putting together an album and a couple of singles. It feels like the time is right.

“And whatever this next chapter for us brings, JLS chapter two is very exciting. We get to be musicians and experiment in the studio and figure out what our sound is, because we don’t know what the JLS sound is in 2021.”

After being postponed due to the pandemic, the group will be performing across the UK and Ireland later this year with tickets on sale here.