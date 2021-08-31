Love Island 2021 will host a reunion show this Sunday night, it's been confirmed.

After eight weeks of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, four couples remained for Love Island 2021's final last Monday night.

It was Millie Court & Liam Reardon who won the show, beating Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran into second place. Teddy Soares and Faye Winter finished the latest series in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were in fourth.

The Love Island Villa may have closed its doors for another year, but the summer of love is not over yet. Love Island: The Reunion airs Sunday, 5 September at 9PM.

ITV2 tease: "If your Love Island withdrawal is getting too much to bare then fear not - Love Island: The Reunion is back.

"Laura Whitmore will be joined in the studio by Iain Stirling and all 37 islanders to relive the most dramatic moments from the Villa and answer all the big questions. Is love still on the cards, what happened when the cameras stopped rolling, and who's been secretly hooking up?"

Alongside the finalists this year's full cast of Islanders included Liberty Poole, Mary Bedford, Priya Gopaldas, Abigail Rawlings , Amy Day, Clarisse Juliette, Lillie Haynes, Salma Naran, Kaila Troy, Lucinda Strafford, Georgia Townend, Andrea-Jane Bunker (AJ), Sharon Gaffka, Rachel Finni and Shannon Singh.

They were joined by Jake Cornish, Aaron Simpson, Brett Staniland, Matthew Macnabb, Dale Mehmet, Hugo Hammond, Sam Jackson, Harry Young, Medhy Malanda, Jack Barlow, Aaron Francis, Danny Bibby, Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis.

Following the final, ITV revealed the voting percentages from the final and it wasn't a close victory for Millie & Liam.

They won with 42.02% of the vote with Chloe & Toby on 30.85%. Faye & Teddy were well behind the top pairs with 14.85% while Kaz & Tyler were close to them with 12.27% of the vote.

As the winning couple, the pair got to play for the £50,000 prize fund, ultimately sharing the cash.