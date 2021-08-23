Love Island 2021 results final - recap tonight's show

Who won Love Island 2021? The winning couple has been crowned in tonight's live final results.

This evening's results saw Laura Whitmore join the final couples and announce the Love Island 2021 winners LIVE.

As chosen by the public, it was Millie Court and Liam Reardon who won Love Island 2021.

Back on Friday night's Love Island, there was shock news as Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish walked out of the villa just two days before the final.

Love Island winners Liam and Millie

It left just four confirmed couples chasing the prize money. After seven weeks of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, the winner was revealed on Monday.

FREE voting was available over the weekend via the app with viewers able to vote for their favourites to decide the winner.

In all over a million votes were cast and here's just where those votes went...

Love Island 2021 results

WINNERS: Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Runner up: Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran

Third Place: Teddy Soares and Faye Winter

Fourth Place: Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank

Following the results, winners Millie & Liam faced a prize money twist which ended with Millie sharing the cash and each walking away with £25,000.

Are you happy with the Love Island 2021 results? Did the right couple win?

Away from the actual results, the final of Love Island also saw the last day in the villa.

There was some light relief when two dance coaches descended on the villa to train the islanders up in some salsa moves ahead of the end of series summer ball.

The Islanders celebrate making it to the final.

Later, the boys are got suited and booted and stood at the fire pit awaiting the girls return to the Villa from a day of pampering.

Emotions ran high for the four remaining couples as they made their heartfelt declarations to one another

Love Island is expected to return to ITV2 with a new series next year.

You can register your interest to apply as an Islander for the next series now.