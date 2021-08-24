Love Island 2021 voting results revealed after Millie & Liam's victory

The Love Island 2021 voting results have been revealed following the final!

It was Millie Court & Liam Reardon who won love Island 2021 on Monday night, beating Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran into second place.

Teddy Soares and Faye Winter finished the latest series in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank were in fourth.

Now ITV has unveiled the voting percentages from the final and it wasn't a close victory for Millie & Liam.

They won with 42.02% of the vote with Chloe & Toby on 30.85%.

Faye & Teddy were well behind with 14.85% while Kaz & Tyler were close to them with 12.27% of the vote.

As the winning couple, the pair got to play for the £50,000 prize fund, ultimately sharing the cash.

Meanwhile ITV say that last night's final saw a series high in viewing figures for the latest series.

2.8 million viewers watching according to TV overnights data which is up by 430,000 viewers on the final of the last series and the highest rating episode of the current series by 160,000 viewers.

A further 400,000 viewers have so far watched the episode on ITV Hub, taking the audience to 3.2 million viewers for the final.

ITV say that the current series is on track to be the most watched series ever, in terms of viewing on ITV Hub.

Love Island’s audience more than doubles with Hub data added, and with an average of 4.2 million viewers watching per episode across all devices (TV, tablet, PC and mobile), based on consolidated data so far.

The show is set to return in 2022 for a brand new series.