Ready To Mingle: Meet Sophia Maria - Age, Instagram and all about the single star!

Sophia Maria is set to be the centre of attention on new ITV2 reality dating show Ready To Mingle.

Hosted by Katherine Ryan, Ready To Mingle will follow Sophie as she attempts to find the perfect boyfriend from 12 potential male suitors who are competing for her affections - and the opportunity to share a £50,000 cash prize.

But not all the guys are single with some partnered up with their significant others watching every move their boyfriends make. Play the game well, come across as convincingly single, and it could be a coupled-up boy stealing the cash prize.

Meet Sophia!

Sophia is the lucky single girl at the centre of it all. You can follow her on Instagram @sophiaadus and TikTok @sophiaadus.

24-year-old Sophia from Brighton & Hove says of signing up for the show: "The day before, I’d called things off with a guy I’d been seeing for a few months, so it was weird timing. My housemate got me chocolates and flowers to cheer me up and then I got a message from ITV that evening and was like, ‘This is amazing’."

On what she's looking for in a guy, Sophia shares: "I’ve always gone for a fit guy, someone who takes a lot of pride in his physical appearance and goes to the gym a lot –I really, really like muscles.

"Looks-wise, Tom Hardy is my vibe. I like a bit of facial hair and tattoos. Personality-wise, the comedian Kevin Hart is my type. I need someone who’s going to make me laugh. I’m 5ft 8in, so I like someone to be 5ft 11in or above. But I don’t like them too tall."

She adds: "I wear my heart on my sleeve and I go into things head first if I really like someone, I just tell them straight up and I don’t always play things cool. I’m not good at hiding any kind of emotion -even anger or frustration.c

"I like a dominant guy, someone who’s headstrong. I like being bought flowers and presents and I like a cup of tea in the morning."

Asked how her friends and family would describe her, Sophia says: "Outspoken and very confident. My mum appears on the show to offer me advice, and also my best friend of 15 years, Naomi."

And on her best date so far, Sophia reveals: "Someone flew me to Spain last year when the borders lifted after lockdown and I ended up staying there for three and a half months. I’d briefly met him in a nightclub 18 months before.

Ready To Mingle on ITV and ITV Hub

"He’s a friend of a friend, but he had a girlfriend when we first met. They split up and he reached out to me on Instagram.But it didn’t last, we wanted different things."

Finally on host Katharine Ryan, Sophia praised: "She’s hilarious. She’s a really strong woman and has her own opinions and isn’t afraid to say it. She’s like a big sister figure, I’d call her a guardian angel"

Ready To Mingle airs from Monday, 6 September at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.