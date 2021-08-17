The Love Island cast get to the chance to show off their hidden talents in tonight's episode.

In this evening's show (17 August), a text arrives to surprise the islanders.

Advertisements

The message reads: “Islanders, It’s time to take centre stage as tonight you will all headline The Love Island Talent Show 2021 #thisisthegreatestshow”

The Islanders spend the day perfecting their routines with ‘Jiberty’ rehearsing for a Grease-themed duet and Millie preparing to play a tune on the keyboard.

Jake and Liberty perform at the talent show.

Millie performs at the talent show.

Chloe preps for some maths-themed entertainment while Tyler brushing up on his painting skills.

Nerves are high, with Liberty laughing: “I ain’t got no talent!”

Meanwhile, Mary jokes: “I could give myself the ick doing this, never mind anyone else.”

So who’s bursting with hidden talent and who is hoping for an early curtain call?

Advertisements

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, the results of the recent compatibility vote leads to some frank conversations in the Villa.

Discussing his and Faye’s nominations, Teddy admits: “I feel hurt by the guys’ decisions, more so because they haven’t given me honest opinions. So I am going to look at them very differently from here on out. It is what it is.”

Faye agrees: "When people haven’t voiced it and then been our biggest supporter and then been cheering us on and stuff, it does hurt because I do care about your guys’ opinions."

Kaz and Tyler perform at the talent show.

Tyler at the talent show.

Meanwhile Liberty, who was also at risk with boyfriend Jake, says: “We knew people might vote for us because of what we’ve been through.”

She adds: “At the end of the day we knew we’d be an option and we guessed it. We’re fine about it.”

Jake comments: “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, it’s as simple as that.”

Advertisements

Are the Islanders able to keep their friendships compatible?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.