Love Island spoilers: Villa explodes as fallout from the couples vote causes chaos

It's an explosive episode of Love Island 2021 tonight as chaos reigns in the villa.

In tonight's episode the results of the compatibility vote leads to a number of arguments in the Villa.

Last night saw the Islanders learn that Faye & Teddy, Priya & Brett, Mary & Aaron and Liberty & Jake had been voted as the least compatible by their fellow couples.

Following a public vote, Priya & Brett were dumped from the villa - but not before Priya revealed to Faye that it wasn't them who voted for her & Teddy.

This evening sees Faye & Teddy keen to find out who voted for them as least compatible.

Discussing his and Faye’s nominations, Teddy admits: “I feel hurt by the guys’ decisions, more so because they haven’t given me honest opinions. So I am going to look at them very differently from here on out. It is what it is.”

Faye agrees: “When people haven’t voiced it and then been our biggest supporter and then been cheering us on and stuff, it does hurt because I do care about your guys’ opinions.”

Later the pair are seen confronting Jake & Liberty and Tyler & Kaz about voting for them, resulting in Faye lashing out at Jake.

"You have f***ed me off now," she snaps at him. “I’m so done with you Jake. Unreal"

Reflecting on the situation, Liberty says: “We knew people might vote for us because of what we’ve been through.

"At the end of the day we knew we’d be an option and we guessed it. We’re fine about it."

Jake adds: “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, it’s as simple as that.”

Kaz, Tyler, Aaron and Mary.

Meanwhile, Kaz clashes with Aaron as they also discuss who voted for who.

Aaron muses: "It shows people’s true colours doesn’t it, so..."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode there's some light-hearted relief as the Islanders off their hidden talents in a villa talent show.

Performances include ‘Jiberty’ performing a Grease-themed duet and Millie playing a tune on the keyboard.

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.