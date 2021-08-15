Love Island spoiler: Girls question Jake's feelings as they speak to Liberty

The Love Island girls are seen questioning Jake Cornish's feelings for Liberty Poole tonight.

In Friday evening's episode, Jake was seen telling Liberty he loved her - shortly after she expressed doubts in their relationship.

Advertisements

Tonight sees Liberty waste no time as she heads downstairs to share her news with the girls.

Sitting at the fire pit, Liberty tells them: “You guys are going to be so proud of me. I literally went upstairs and I said how I felt and I didn’t take no s**t and I stood my ground.”

Jake and Liberty chat.

Liberty continues: “He then said ‘You know what Lib? You make me feel ways that I didn’t feel before. You make me nervous’ And then he goes ‘I do love you’. He said those words to me and I feel so happy.”

Chloe reacts: “You’re going to hate me. Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear?”

Liberty looks at the girls and says: “Is that what all you guys think?”

Faye remarks: “I don’t know baby.”

Advertisements

Liberty asks the girls: “Do you think I’m being an idiot?”

Chloe says: “I don’t think he would say something if he didn’t mean it but I also think is it convenient that he said it this evening after all of this?”

News of Jake’s declaration and the girls’ feelings toward it swiftly travel around the Villa. And it isn’t long before Jake learns of the girls’ reaction.

Can he convince both Liberty and them that his feelings are genuine?

Chloe and Mary

Elsewhere in tonight's show, Teddy receives a text which reads: “Boys. It’s time to cook up a storm as you serve up a couples dinner! #pastalavistababy #thecarb-dashians”

While the girls get glammed up for the evening, the boys begin preparations for a romantic three-course dinner.

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.