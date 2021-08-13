Olympian Adam Peaty and TV personality Judi Love have been officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Adam Peaty MBE is an Olympic swimmer with three gold and two silver Olympic medals. He's also an eight-time World Champion, a sixteen-time European Champion and a three-time Commonwealth Champion

On signing up for Strictly, Adam said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.

"I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”

Meanwhile Judi Love is a comedian and presenter.

A regular panellist on Loose Women, Judi has also made appearances on shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats does Countdown, Celebrity Juice, This Morning, Good Morning Britain, The Stand Up Sketch Show, The Big Narstie Show and Celebrity Masterchef.

Judi said: “I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft.

"I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!!

"I can’t lie I’m soooo nervous but excited at the same time!!”

The pair are the penultimate names confirmed for this year's Strictly with the final reveal taking place tonight (13 August) on The Lateish Show on Channel 4 at 10PM.

Other names confirmed for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up include soap star Katie McGlynn, TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker and influencer, chef and TV presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay.

Also on the cast are actor, comedian & author Robert Webb, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, TV presenter AJ Odudu and business guru and television personality Sara Davies MBE.

Concluding the current 2021 line up are Bake Off star John Whaite, McFly's Tom Fletcher and actor Nina Wadia OBE.

Strictly's new series starts in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will be back as judges with Anton Du Beke joining the judges this series. Anton steps in for Bruno Tonioli who is unable to take part in 2021 as a result of ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions due to the pandemic.

Picture: BBC