Faye Winter contemplates her future on Love Island 2021 in tonight's episode.

After her huge falling out with Teddy Soares, Faye confides in the other girls about her current situation.

She admits: "There would be no point in me staying here if it wasn’t for Teddy."

Faye continues to reflect on her argument: "Although I lost my head and I went about it completely the wrong way, I wouldn’t have been myself if I didn’t do that.

"I’ve obviously thought about it hard for the last couple of days and I do want to be sorry and I do want to make it work with him."

She adds: "I’ve now got to grovel myself, which is fine, because I know what I want. Being a girlfriend now doesn’t sound so scary."

And in the Beach Hut Faye comments: "At the end of the day I am sorry. I never think about ‘future Faye’. Actually, I sabotage her every day just by being a kn*b."

Later, Faye tells Millie and Chloe: "I feel bad, I feel like s*** that I blew up the way I did and I am sorry for what I done and there’s no excuse for it.

"There’s no excuse for the way I just flew out, off the handle. But, I just want to move forward with it."

Millie replies: “All you can say to Teddy is a genuine apology for that. But he needs to apologise, too.”

Faye continues: "If anything, it’s made me realise what I want. Yesterday, if he’d stood there and gone home I’d have been like, ‘It’s OK because I’m off too.’

"I have been horrible and I need to apologise to Teddy for being a brat. Which doesn’t come lightly. I don’t apologise to anyone."

She goes on to tell Millie: "It’s hard because I’m nervous. I am nervous. I know that I done wrong. Ultimately I know that I can’t react to situations like that and that’s not nice for anyone to see."

Teddy and Faye chat.

Meanwhile, Teddy tells Toby: "It will be interesting to see if she does pull me tonight; it could be make or break. If she doesn’t apologise... I cannot move past it."

In the Beach Hut, Faye says: "I need to apologise for the way I spoke to him the night that I lost my head. It’s kind of make or break isn’t it, for me and Teddy now. I need to have a normal, adult should I say, quiet, shall I also say, conversation with him."

Faye then pulls Teddy for a chat at the fire pit. Will the pair decide to move forward together?

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.