Dan Walker and Katie McGlynn have been announced for this year's Strictly Come Dancing line up.

The pair were both confirmed for the show on BBC Breakfast this morning (10 August).

Advertisements

Katie is an actress best known for her role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street.

She said of signing up: "It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.

"Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.

"I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor! As long as I don't fall over I'll be happy."

Dan is presenter, writer and broadcaster who has fronted BBC Breakfast since 2016.

He said: "I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins."

Advertisements

The pair are the seventh and eighth confirmed Strictly celebrities for this year.

Names confirmed for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up include TV presenter Rhys Stephenson and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Also on the line up are singer and musician Tom Fletcher and actor and author Robert Webb.

Concluding the current line up are cookery author John Whaite and entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies MBE.

Further celebs will be confirmed over the coming days.

More names linked to Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include former England footballer Michael Owen, weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker, fitness guru Joe Wicks, Westlife singer Mark Feehily and Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin.

Further rumoured names include rugby star Ugo Monye, TV star Ryan Thomas, Years & Years singer & actor Olly Alexander, Gordon Ramsay's daughter and social media star Tilly, football star Peter Crouch and Line Of Duty actor Gregory Piper.

The new series of Strictly launches later this year on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

Advertisements

Back behind the judges' desk are Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood who will be joined by Anton Du Beke. Bruno Tonioli who will not take part in 2021 because of the ongoing travel restrictions.

Picture: BBC