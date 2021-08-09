Dragons' Den star Sara Davies confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up

Dragons' Den star Sara Davies has been officially confirmed as Strictly Come Dancing's sixth celebrity contestant.

Sara Davies MBE is an entrepreneur and television personality.

She joined BBC One's business show Dragons' Den in 2019. Her company Crafter’s Companion, which she started as a student, now employs almost 250 people worldwide and has earned her the affectionate nickname of the Crafting Queen.

Sara Davies said: "My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little.

"The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”

The news was revealed today (Monday 9 August) on Good Morning Britain on ITV.

Other confirmed names on Strictly Come Dancing line up include TV presenter AJ Odudu and singer Tom Fletcher.

Joining them are CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson and comedian Robert Webb.

Also on the cast is TV presenter and chef John Whaite who will be a part of the show's first all-male dance pairing.

More celebs will be announced over the coming days.

Those rumoured include BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker, singer & actor Olly Alexander, rugby player and new Question Of Sport team captain Ugo Monye and former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

Further rumoured names include Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly and Line Of Duty actor Gregory Piper.

Fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly starts in the autumn on BBC One

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will return as judges this year joined by Anton Du Beke.

Anton stands in for Bruno Tonioli who is unable to take part this series as a result of ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions.

Picture: BBC