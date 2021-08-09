Love Island spoilers: New girl Priya goes on a date with Teddy

Love Island's latest bombshell Priya Gopaldas heads out on a date with Teddy Soares in tonight's show.

In this evening's episode the villa sees the arrival of two brand new Islanders fresh from the latest dumping.

Teddy receives a text which reads: “Teddy and Matthew, Priya would like to date you both, please get ready to head out to the garden #mendingbrokenhearts #kissoflife”

Meanwhile, one of the girls also receives a text revealing new boy Aaron has decided to take her and one other on a date. But who is Aaron interested in getting to know?

Priya and Aaron make their entrance and head into the garden for their dates.

Aaron and Priya arrive at the villa.

Teddy sits down for his date with Priya and says: “Are you nervous?”

Priya replies: “No, more excited really!”

Teddy asks: “What is the kind of guy you go for?”

Priya responds: “Someone who is athletic and intelligent.”

Is Teddy interested in getting to know Priya or does his heart still lie with Faye?

Up next is Matthew who is keen to know more about Priya.

Priya says: “I’m 23 and I’m a medical student. I’ve done five years so I’m nearly at the end.”

Matthew says: “You must be really intelligent?”

Priya reacts: “I’ll take that! I do a lot of running as well. I do ultra marathons.”

Has Matthew found what he is looking for? And has Aaron found a connection on one of his dates?

The dates follow Faye seemingly calling time on her relationship with Teddy after their fallout following Friday's Movie Night Challenge.

Faye was seen telling Teddy that she wanted to continue her Love Island journey "on her own".

Priya and Matthew on a date

However in a preview clip on Aftersun last night, Faye was seen telling Millie: "I feel bad and I feel like s**t that I blew up the way I did, and I am sorry for what I done.

"There is no excuse for it, there is no excuse for the way I just flew out off the handle.

"But I just wanna move forward with it, if anything it's made me realise what I want."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.