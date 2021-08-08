Love Island 2021 results: Six islanders face axe after latest viewer vote

Six Islanders face being dumped from Love Island 2021 after the latest results of the public vote.

In this evening's episode, a text arrived revealing that the Islanders would be heading out of the villa for a special treat.

Advertisements

The message read: “Islanders, It’s time to get up and go as you’ll be spending the day at the Island Vibes Club. Please get ready to leave the villa. #outout #notaladsholiday”

However the party was ended by the unannounced arrival of host Laura Whitmore who had results of the latest public vote.

Laura said: “Well guys, I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here? I’ve got some very important news..."

Love Island results

Laura gathered the islanders and revealed the three boys and three girls who had received the fewest public votes and were in danger.

The three girls at risk of being dumped are Abigail Rawlings, Mary Bedford and Kaz Kamwi.

The three boys at risk are Dale Mehmet, Tyler Cruickshank and Jake Cornish.

Advertisements

Only one girl and one boy will leave and it'll be up to the remaining safe Islanders to decide who goes.

The results of the elimination will be revealed in the next episode on Monday night (8 August) at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Also in this evening's episode, Millie and Liam decided to put a label on their relationship while Toby and Chloe celebrated their rekindled relationship.

Meanwhile, Teddy and Faye tired to talk things out while Liberty and Jake cleared the air after the fallout from last Friday's Movie Night challenge

Elsewhere, Kaz spoke to Tyler to say that the door was still open for a potential relationship between them before they shared a passionate kiss.

Advertisements

Love Island airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub nightly.

Episodes are also available each morning on BritBox.