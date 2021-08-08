Laura Whitmore drops into the Love Island villa tonight with shock news for the Islanders.

In this evening's episode, a text arrives revealing that the Islanders will be enjoying a special treat.

Advertisements

The message reads: “Islanders, It’s time to get up and go as you’ll be spending the day at the Island Vibes Club. Please get ready to leave the villa. #outout #notaladsholiday”

However the party is cut short as the Islanders are surprised by the sudden arrival of host Laura Whitmore.

Laura says: “Well guys, I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here? I’ve got some very important news..."

Laura and Islanders.

The Islanders are currently unaware that the public have been voting for their favourite Islanders - but what will the results mean?

Find out when Love Island returns at 9PM tonight on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Elsewhere in this evening's episode, Millie and Liam decided to put a label on their relationship.

Advertisements

Having seemingly got over the drama of Casa Amor, Liam asks Millie: "Are we exclusive? I don’t want to put pressure on you."

Millie replies: "That would give me some confidence, once you’ve said we’re exclusive, that’s it then, you’ve confirmed your word, you can’t go back on that."

Liam says: “Yeah. I’m more than happy to be exclusive with you. Yeah, I’m serious, it’s the truth.”

Millie confirms: “So we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend but we’re exclusive. I’m happy to do that.”

And elsewhere Toby and Chloe celebrate their rekindled relationship.

Toby says: “I did what I did and then I realised, Chloe’s potentially the one.”

Tyler, Matt and Mary in the club

Chloe laughs: “You know I’m the one.”

Toby says: “That’s when I thought, you know what, let’s see if we can salvage this. And right now, I think we’re in a better place completely.

Chloe says: “We’re in the best place, I’m really happy!”

Advertisements

Elsewhere, Teddy and Faye try to talk things out while Liberty and Jake clear the air after the drama of last Friday's movie night challenge.

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.