Britain's Got Talent's David Walliams is up for Strictly Come Dancing

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams says he's up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and actor, who rose to fame alongside Matt Lucas on Little Britain, says he won't rule out taking to the dancefloor of the BBC series.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, David said Strictly would be "a great way of losing weight" but isn't sure about having to actually "dance all day."

He told the tabloid: "Bill Bailey’s set the bar high.

"Whenever I dance, people laugh, even if I wasn’t trying to be funny, and then I have to pretend I was trying to be."

For now we'll have to wait and see if David is a part of the show's line up.

Names on the confirmed 2021 Strictly Come Dancing line up include singer and musician Tom Fletcher and telly presenter AJ Odudu.

Also on the cast are cookery author John Whaite, TV presenter Rhys Stephenson and actor Robert Webb.

Further names will be confirmed over the coming days.

Other rumoured celebs for the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing cast include BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker, Gordon Ramsay's daughter and social media star Tilly, Years & Years singer & actor Olly Alexander and former rugby player Ugo Monye.

Strictly's new series starts in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Anton Du Beke will join Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse on the panel this year. Anton steps in for Bruno Tonioli who is unable to take part this series due to ongoing travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Picture: ITV