Amy Day has branded Hugo Hammond "fake" following their exit from Love Island.

Thursday night saw four Islanders eliminated from the Love Island villa in a mass dumping as Amy and Hugo both left alongside Clarisse Juliette and Sam Jackson.

Speaking after her exit, Amy spoke about first coupling up with Hugo in Casa Amor.

She said: "He reminded me of friends I had back home. If I’m attracted to you, I’m attracted to you. All my exes are completely different. Different personalities, different jobs, their appearance is completely different. So if I had that vibe, that chemistry then I can’t pinpoint why. It was almost an instant thing."

Amy said there was a change to Hugo when they returned to the main villa.

"It was almost instant, the next day, he was very hot and cold. He would never naturally choose to come and chill with me. So for me it felt it was all for show," she explained.

Amy insisted her feelings for Hugo were real: "They were, they really were and everyone could see that. I think at the end, everyone questioned why on earth he just wasn’t reciprocating what I was giving. I tried. I was being 100% genuine and real and I was a little bit messed around, but I loved the experience.

"I’ve definitely learned what I don’t want and how I should be treated in a relationship."

Asked how she now feels about Hugo, Amy said: "Fake - because he wasn’t telling me that he didn’t like me. I do wish I’d opened up and re-coupled with someone else."

Amy went on to add that "100% I did not sleep with Hugo" after fan speculation following footage of the pair seemingly under the covers in bed together.

As for Hugo, he also ruled out anything happening between himself and Amy following the show.

In his own interview after leaving, he said: "I think with myself and Amy we kind of got back to the main Villa and it was a bit like a holiday romance; you go away and you think it’s amazing and then you come back to the real life and the cracks almost start to show a little bit. I don’t think so [regarding a date]. I think she will reciprocate that.

"I’m sure we’ll go out in groups and whatnot, but I can’t imagine we’ll be going out for a dinner anytime soon."

Meanwhile, Amy admitted she wants to head out on a date with Sam.

She said: "I think me and Sam would have really got on. Sam was very genuine. He’s easy to talk to, very handsome and I could just tell he’s actually genuine.

"And he wasn’t forcing anything, he was just being himself. I’d go on a date with Sam - a restaurant in London, eat good food, rooftop bar and loads of drinks."

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub with episodes on BritBox the next morning.