Love Island spoiler: Millie and Liam head out on their first date

Millie Court and Liam Reardon head out on their first date in tonight's Love Island.

The pair's coupling has been going from strength to strength and this evening they get the chance to head out of the villa together.

Advertisements

In the latest episode at 9PM on ITV2, Millie receives a text which reads: “Millie and Liam. It’s time for your first date! Please get ready to leave the Villa. #millieofthevalley #oneinamilliam.”

Arriving at their date, Liam says: “It’s been two and a half weeks now.”

Millie and Liam go on a date.

Millie and Liam go on a date.

Millie replies: “I feel like it has moved very quickly. I was really nervous and shy. As much as I really fancied you, I didn’t think we would have this connection.”

Liam then asks: “How do you think we’d work on the outside?”

Millie laughs: “I want to know what you think your mum is going to think of me.”

Liam reassures: “She’ll definitely love you.”

Advertisements

Could Millie and Liam be set for the long term?

Another couple moving along their relationship this evening are Jake and Liberty.

The pair are the only one to have been coupled up since day one and it looks as if Jake is ready to take the relationship to the next level.

Enlisting the help of his fellow Islanders, Jake plans a surprise dinner for Liberty and ask to her to make it official and be his girlfriend.

Enlisting the help of his fellow Islanders, Jake plans a surprise dinner for Liberty.

Meanwhile tonight there's the fallout from yesterday's dramatic recoupling as Toby confronts Hugo over his comments about his treatment of Chloe.

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.