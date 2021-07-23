Toby Aromolaran confronts Hugo Hammond in tonight's Love Island following yesterday's dramatic recoupling.

Last night saw Hugo couple up with Chloe Burrows after she and Toby ended the evening embroiled in a row over his flirting with new girl Abigail Rawlings.

Advertisements

Partnering with Chloe, Hugo made his feelings for the situation clear as he said: "If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been this past 24 hours.

"And I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete bull***t. You deserve someone who is honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen."

Tonight sees the aftermath of Hugo's comments as the Islanders say goodbye to Georgia who was left single and dumped in the recoupling.

Hugo

Lucinda declares: “Here’s to Georgia - the biggest breath of fresh air in here!”

However, Toby then remarks: “And to finding out two-faced mugs!”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Hugo says: “I’m not going to take it back, I fully meant it. Hopefully I can grab Toby and try and smooth things over.”

Advertisements

Later Toby tells Hugo: “That’s not cool bro. I am shocked, that is s**t from you.

"I’ve asked you your opinions and I am not angry about your opinions. Your opinion is completely valid. The fact is the way you went about it.”

Hugo responds: “I still consider you family and I hope that we can get past this.”

Meanwhile, Chloe says in the Beach Hut: “Hugo Hammond - like the best person ever. I’ve never had a friend like that. I’m speechless. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Elsewhere in tonight's episode of Love Island, Millie and Liam head out on their first date together.

Millie receives a text which reads: “Millie and Liam. It’s time for your first date! Please get ready to leave the Villa. #millieofthevalley #oneinamilliam.”

Will the pair continue going from strength to strength?

Back in the villa, Jake has a big question for Liberty.

Jake speaks to Toby, Teddy and Tyler and says: 'I think it's maybe time to take the plunge and put a label on it.'

Jake and Liberty have been coupled up since day one and it looks as if Jake is ready to take the relationship to the next level.

Speaking to the boys on the sun deck, Jake says: “I think it’s maybe time to take the plunge and put a label on it.”

Advertisements

But is Liberty ready to move forward with Jake?

Love Island 2021 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.