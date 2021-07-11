Love Island spoilers: Liam and Millie share their first kiss

Liam Reardon and Millie Court share their first kiss on Love Island in tonight's episode.

The pair have been flirting up a storm in the villa ever since Millie joined the show.

The last episode Liam was seen cooling things off with Faye Winter, who he is currently partnered up with.

Tonight the pair get cosy on the swing sweets as Liam says: “Faye’s gone.”

Millie laughs: “We can’t just snog now, I feel awkward, don’t you?”

Liam replies: “No.”

After sharing a kiss to whoops and cheers in the Villa Millie admits in the Beach Hut: “It’s nice to do something about the connection we’re feeling.

"It was a good snog and I can’t wait to snog him some more.”

Liam later adds: “It was a nice kiss, sexual tension there. I’m looking forward to sharing a bed with her.”

Later on, eager to share beds Millie and Liam decide to swap sleeping in their official Villa couples to sleep together outside.

They're joined by Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows who also enjoy a night filled with snogs and small talk.

Toby says the next day: “I feel like a kid who has been let out to play. I haven’t felt like this.”

Chloe says: “I’ve never known a boy to get so excited!”

Meanwhile tonight, new guy Teddy makes his entrance to the villa

Teddy spends the day getting to know the girls in the Villa, pulling various girls for chats.

Soon the Islanders learn there’ll be a re-coupling that evening.

Hugo gets a text which reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with. The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island #noregrets #agirlsgottodowhatagirlsgottodo”

And it’s an anxious moment for some of the Islanders, with the couples nervous about who is going to pick whom...

Love Island continues tonight at 10PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox