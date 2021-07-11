Love Island was back tonight (11 July) as new guy Teddy Soares made his entrance into the villa.

After being teased at the end of the previous episode, tonight’s Love Island saw bombshell Teddy stir things up in the Villa as he speed dated four girls.

With a romantic set up on the Hideaway Terrace, Teddy got to know Kaz, Rachel, Sharon and Faye.

Teddy wasted no time in complementing Kaz Kamwi saying: “I was a bit like, ‘Woah’, when you walked through. I had to settle my nerves a little bit. Take a few deep breaths.”

And Kaz was feeling it, saying in the Beach Hut: “I just went steady with Teddy, it was like the Villa gods were listening to me. I better have made a good first impression!”

Teddy

Kaz and Teddy date.

On their date, Rachel Finni told Teddy: “I’m very modern in my dating. I don’t think a guy should always pay, I don’t expect a guy to pull out my chair… I want a guy to be a gentleman, but I don’t want a guy to think I’m one of those girls that fully depends on them to make me happy. I truly believe in life I can give myself anything I want, including an orgasm, if I’m going to go that far.”

Teddy replied: “You shouldn’t need to do the orgasm on your own though, surely? It should be a joint effort.”

Rachel added: “Well, I’m waiting on someone to come along and do that for me. Hopefully not for long that won’t be the case. It’s too sexy right now, the energy is too hot. It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this.”

In the Beach Hut Rachel admitted: “I am ready to start s***, because I want that guy.”

Next, Sharon Gaffka cut to the chase as Teddy asked: “Do you make guys nervous then?”

Sharon replied: “I don’t know, do I make you nervous?”

Teddy said: “No – I’m more excited than nervous.”

Sharon admitted: “I rate that.”

Finally, Faye Winter arrived for Teddy’s fourth date with Faye telling him: “You’re very attractive, a very attractive man. Nice eyes, I feel like you’re staring into my soul a little bit.”

And as the pair played footsie, Teddy admitted: “I can’t lie, I’ve not done footsie with anyone, or whatever this is... this is the first time, it’s quite cute.”

Sharon and Teddy date.

Faye and Teddy.

Things got tense in the Villa as all four girls were vying for his attention, with Rachel admitting: “Obviously the claws are going to come out, we’re competing for this guy.”

At the end of the night, a text arrived which read: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with. The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island #noregrets #agirlsgottodowhatagirlsgottodo”

The result of the recoupling will be revealed in Monday night's show.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Millie and Liam shared their first kiss in the Villa outside of a challenge while Toby and Chloe enjoyed a night filled with snogs and small talk.

Love Island continues Monday at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox