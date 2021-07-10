Love Island fans have been left confused by the status of Sharon Gaffka and Aaron Francis' relationship.

Earlier this week viewers saw Aaron seem to call things off with Sharon after she clashed with Hugo.

Advertisements

But in last night's episode the pair appeared to be back on good terms, seen cuddling up in bed.

Sharon said: "I don't know what the f**k is going on in my bed anymore. His f**king d**k was stabbing me in the ribs last night."

She added in the beach hut: "Aaron has been giving me really mixed signals. One minute he's calling things and the next he's acting as though the conversation never happened.

"I feel as though the boys in this villa are born from another planet and they've not really made it easy for us girls to know where we are with them."

Liberty asked: "Is he using you just as a safety net?"

Viewers tuning in yesterday were left equally confused.

Advertisements

"since when did sharon and aaron become all lovey dovey again?! #loveisland" one wrote on Twitter.

Another reacted: "wtf is going on with sharon and aaron’s relationship #loveisland"

And one fan of the show suggested: "aaron getting back close with sharon literally only because lucinda and millie aren’t into him"

Elsewhere in last night's episode of Love Island, Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland shared a kiss while Liam Reardon, who is currently coupled up with Faye Winter, got to know new girl Millie Court.

Also in Friday's episode Toby confessed to Kaz about his kiss with Chloe while Jake and Liberty went on their first date and shared a kiss.

Finally in the latest installment, Faye received a text which reads: “Girls, Teddy is waiting in the Hideaway terrace, you must now choose four girls to join him on a speed date. #FourPlay #GoSteadyWithTeddy.”

Advertisements

But which four lucky ladies will go on a date with Teddy?

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.