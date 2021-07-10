Love Island's next episode delayed due to Euro 2020 final

The latest episode of Love Island will be pushed back due to the Euro 2020 final.

England will face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 this Sunday night, with a kick-off at 8PM UK time.

Love Island, which typically airs at 9PM, will see its next episode pushed back to 10PM on Sunday night with spin-off Love Island: Aftersun airing at 11PM.

Meanwhile it's been revealed that the match will be played into the villa for the cast to watch.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "As it's such a special occasion, the match will be screened in the villa as a treat for the islanders.

"The cast - especially footballer Toby - have been talking about it non-stop so they'll be over the moon when they find out the news."

In the next episode of Love Island, new guy Teddy Soares will make his big entrance.

In Friday's show, Faye received a text which reads: “Girls, Teddy is waiting in the Hideaway terrace, you must now choose four girls to join him on a speed date. #FourPlay #GoSteadyWithTeddy.”

After going on his four dates, there will be a brand new recoupling.

This time the boys will be in charge, each picking one girl to couple up with. One girl will be left single and dumped from the villa.

Elsewhere in Friday night's episode of Love Island, Lucinda and Brad shared a kiss while Liam made a move on Millie.

Toby called things off with Kaz following his kiss with Chloe while Liberty and Jake headed out of the villa for their first date.

Love Island 2021 airs every night on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.

Saturday evening will see a special Unseen Bits highlights episode at 9PM while spin-off show After Sun will air after the main show on Sunday evenings.

You can watch latest episodes online on ITV Hub.