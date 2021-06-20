Olly Alexander 'offered a place on Strictly Come Dancing line up'

Olly Alexander has been linked to Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The Years & Years star is said to have caught the eye of Strictly bosses after his recent performance with Elton John at the BRIT Awards.

Advertisements

As well as his music, Olly recently appeared in acclaimed Channel 4 drama It's A Sin.

The Sun newspaper reports that Strictly bookers are keen to get Olly on the line up for 2021's series.

"Strictly have Olly in their sights and have offered him a spot in this year’s line-up, should he wish to take part," a source told the newspaper.

They explained: "Olly’s performance at The Brits with Elton showed he was an outstanding dancer as well as a singer and getting him onto this year’s series would be a huge coup.

"He is everything Strictly loves and given his enormous popularity with younger people, it could bring a new audience to the show."

Olly previously said he was up for taking part in the show - so long as he had a male dance partner. He said in 2018: "I'd want a guy partner. I need a big man to spin me around."

Advertisements

As yet no names have been officially announced for this year's Strictly.

Further celebrities rumoured for 2021's Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, fitness guru Joe Wicks, Good Morning Britain weather presenters Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper and TV personality Stacey Solomon.

More celebs tipped for the series include BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker, Westlife's Mark Feehily and former England footballer Michael Owen.

Meanwhile it was recently reported that the BBC were keen to sign the show's first ever drag act for the line up.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne and Baga Chipz are both said to be in the sights of Strictly chiefs.

Responding to the rumours, Baga said: "I would do it but I probably would be the laughing stock of the show. At the end of the day, like everything I do, I'd give it my all. I think it would be marvellous, me coming down from the sky, or me coming out in a big box of chips."

Strictly's new series begins in the autumn on BBC One, fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Advertisements

Meanwhile spin-off It Takes Two will welcome new host Janette Manrara who will join Rylan Clark-Neal each week night after Zoe Ball stepped down from presenting after ten years.

Picture: BBC/Instagram/@ollyyears