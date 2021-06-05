Kelly Brook spills all about her time on The Masked Dancer as Frog

Kelly Brook has spilled all about her time on The Masked Dancer as a performing Frog.

In the penultimate episode of The Masked Dancer on Friday the six remaining characters - Squirrel, Carwash, Frog, Scarecrow, Zip and Knickerbocker Glory - took to the stage.

Joining the panel of Oti Mabuse, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall was guest judge, comedian John Bishop.

Friday's semi-final was a double elimination which first saw Knickerbocker Glory unmasked.

Frog then faced Carwash in the dance off and with the panel choosing to save Carwash it was time for Frog to hop off the dancefloor and reveal their true identity as actress and model Kelly Brook.

Kelly Brook as Frog. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Speaking after leaving the show, Kelly said:"After lockdown I wanted to challenge myself and get fit. This seemed so much fun and I love dancing.

"I love The Masked Singer, the costumes are fab and I love the guessing game. I can’t sing at all but I enjoy dancing.

"You want to tell everyone but you can’t, you just hope friends and family are watching."

Discussing her costume, Kelly continued: "Frog is so upbeat and enthusiastic. It was so much fun and the mask made me smile.

"Frog loves all the tik tok dances and choreography... However it’s restricting because you can’t see. The mask was big and heavy so it was hard to dance in!"

Kelly admitted she had "a lot of nerves and stage fright" but added: "Dancing without the mask was fun, I could let loose."

After the episode aired, Kelly tweeted: "What an Unfrogettable experience thank you @itv @MaskedSingerUK #MaskedDancerUk for the most Rebbitting Experience 🐸🐸 Time to Hop it "

Also in the latest episode, Knickerbocker Glory was the first of the night's celebs to be unmasked.

Knickerbocker Glory and Frog leave four celebs in the final on Saturday night - Carwash, Squirrel, Zip and Scarecrow.

They'll face off in Saturday's final where guest panellist Holly Willoughby will join the show.

All four of the remaining celebs will be unmasked and one celebrity will be crowned The Masked Dancer champion.

The final of the Masked Dancer airs on ITV & the ITV Hub at 7:30PM on Saturday, 5 June.