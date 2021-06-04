Zoe Ball spills all on her time on The Masked Dancer as Llama

Zoe Ball has shared all about her time on The Masked Dancer as a performing Llama.

The Masked Dancer continued on Thursday night with all remaining characters performing to continue the guessing game.

As the acts fought for a place in the semi-final, Llama and Zip found themselves in the bottom two. After Davina announced the panel would be saving Zip, Llama alpaca’d their bags and, before exiting the dance floor, removed their mask to show the audience the celebrity within - Zoe Ball!

Speaking about signing up for the show, Zoe said: "I wanted to surprise my daughter, Nelly, my nieces and nephews and radio listeners who all LOVED Masked Singer.

"Well I’m tone deaf so couldn’t do Masked Singer but I love a mum dance at a wedding or a kitchen disco."

Zoe Ball as Llama. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Describing the show as the "biggest secret I’ve ever kept", Zoe went on to talk about her costume: "Llama has the cutest, calmest face. It disguises the gurning and panic underneath!

"Llama hooves and a jolly trot. What a lark.

"The whole thing is bonkers – I loved being Llama and trotting about. Not speaking was hard though."

Zoe added: "I definitely wouldn’t be as brave without my Llama disguise. The outfit gives you a superpower.

"Llama style is a bit Austin Powers and Bob Fosse but I’m not sure I’ve carried that off!"

Speaking about the panel's attempts to guess her identity, Zoe continued: "It’s hilarious listening to their guesses. I wish I was Vicky McClure of Line of Duty.

"Davina and Oti I know so when they get close or get it wrong it cracks me up.

When it came to leaving the competition, Zoe admitted: "I lasted longer than I ever expected. I’ve loved it."

The TV and radio host concluded that the the show was "Bonkers, brilliant, best time ever."

Also unmasked in Thursday's episode was Beagle.

Left in the competition for Friday night's semi-final are Zip, Carwash, Frog, Scarecrow, Squirrel and Knickerbocker Glory.

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub continues at 7:30PM on Friday, 4 June.