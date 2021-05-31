The Masked Dancer recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 3

Here's a full recap of this evening's instalment of The Masked Dancer 2021 UK with all the performances and reveal.

Series 1 of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV each evening this week.

Advertisements

Over seven evenings a fresh cast of twelve celebs will be performing while concealing their identities behind flamboyant costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - media personality Jonathan Ross, telly presenter Davina McCall, Strictly pro Oti Mabuse and comic Mo Gilligan - will be trying to find out who is behind the mask each episode.

Tonight's third episode (31 May) saw Knickerbocker Glory, Llama, Scarecrow, Beetroot and Zip all take to the stage for their second routine of the series. After all had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourite with the bottom two stars facing a dance-off to decide who would be unmasked.

Watch all the performances and latest reveal below...

Knickerbocker Glory

In their second performance, Knickerbocker Glory danced to And All That Jazz from Chicago.

Llama

Llama danced to Billie Eilish hit bad guy for their second routine.

Advertisements

Scarecrow

Scarecrow's second performance was to Timber by Pitbull & Kesha.

Beetroot

Beetroot performed to Lesley Gore's It's My Party for their second routine.

Zip

For their second performance, Zip danced to Jungle Boogie by Kool & The Gang.

Zip. Picture: ITV/©Bandicoot TV

Beetroot and Knickerbocker Glory dance off

Once all had performed, it was Beetroot and Knickerbocker Glory who were in the bottom two dance off. Beetroot danced to Exes And Ohs By Elle King while Knickerbocker Glory danced to 'm So Excited in their bids to stay in the competition.

Beetroot is revealed!

After Beetroot and Knickerbocker Glory danced again, it was up to the panel to decide who to save and who to send home. Beetroot was eliminated, seeing them unmasked as American burlesque star Dita Von Teese.

Advertisements

The latest series of The Masked Dancer continues on ITV nightly.