Jordan Banjo has spoken out after being unmasked on The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer's first series is airing all this week on ITV.

Advertisements

The show sees celebrities go head to head to put on a standout dance performance as their real identities are kept covered under spectacular masks and costumes.

Joel Dommett presents the spin-off from The Masked Singer, joined by judges Oti Mabuse, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

In Saturday's first episode, The Masked Dancer started and viewers met Zip, Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot, Llama, Viper and Scarecrow.

Jordan Banjo. Picture: ITV/(C) Bandicoot TV

When all the dancing was done, Viper was the first to be unmasked. Revealed to be Jordan Banjo, the Diversity dancer told the panel that "this entire experience was worth it just to be called Anthony Joshua" as he referred to Davina's incorrect guess.

Mo Gilligan guessed Jordan correctly, as did Oti Mabuse who was making her detective debut.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Jordan said: "After the past year we all need to have some fun!

Advertisements

"I had watched parts of Masked Singer but, as a dancer, this was better for me."

On keeping the show a secret, he said: "Super difficult, especially from friends and family," adding that during filming he "felt like a spy."

Jordan went on to say of performing in the mask and having his identity hidden: "It makes you take on a different person... [It's] Very different, freeing in a way."

And on being one of the first characters to leave the show, Jordan admitted: "Of course, part of me was gutted but also relieved!"

He added: "I love the panel, I love that it’s not treated like some super serious dance show but as a fun, feel good guessing game."

Viper. Picture: ITV/(C) Bandicoot TV

Tonight the remaining characters will follow in the footsteps of tonight’s dancers as Squirrel, Carwash, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle all make for the dance floor.

The Masked Dancer on ITV & the ITV Hub continues at 7:30PM on Sunday (30 May).

Advertisements

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV/(C) Bandicoot TV