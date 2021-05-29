Who is Viper on The Masked Dancer? True identity REVEALED in first episode!

Who is Viper on The Masked Dancer? Their true identity was revealed in the first episode.

The Masked Dancer UK first ever series is airing all this week on ITV.

The new dancing spin-off to The Masked Singer sees celebs go head to head to put on the best dance performance while keeping their identities a secret thanks to mesmerising masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer UK first series is hosted by Joel Dommett with celebrity judges Oti Mabuse, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

One of the acts on the series is Viper - but who is hiding behind the costume?

Who is Viper on The Masked Dancer?

Viper was unmasked in the first episode as Diversity's Jordan Banjo.

In the show, Viper danced to Lenny Kravitz's Are You Gonna Go My Way

In their clue package, Viper made references to rock music, Love Island and 'hand me down' boxing gloves.

In a clue to the panel, in which Viper blanked two words, said: "I'm the only snake to BLANK on an iconic BLANK."

The panel correctly guessed Jordan's identity as did many viewers.

One viewer tweeted before the reveal: "I recognize that voice, I also think Viper is either Jordan or Ashley Banjo. Plus they're really tall and muscly and his dancing looked like Diversity moves to me. Thinking facePerson shrugging #MaskedDancerUK x"

Another agreed: "Viper is definitely Jordan Banjo #MaskedDancerUK"

Other popular guesses included Love Island's Tommy Fury.

The Masked Dancer UK's first series continues all week on ITV and the ITV Hub.

More characters on the competition are Squirrel, Beagle, Frog, Rubber Chicken, Beetroot, Llama, Zip, Knickerbocker Glory, Carwash, Flamingo and Scarecrow.

Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV