ITV has unveiled a first look at the contestants on The Masked Dancer UK!

A spin-off to The Masked Singer, the new series will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, whilst covered from head to toe in extravagant, colourful costumes and face masks leaving the viewers and star panel to guess their identities.

Joel Dommett hosts with The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall making up the panel alongside Strictly star Oti Mabuse.

The show will feature a total of 12 mystery celebrities stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves. Helped each week by a series of clues, it'll be up to the panel and viewers at home to try and guess the identity of the masked movers.

From ballet to ballroom, salsa to swing and everything in between, here are the characters that will be dancing onto screens...

The Masked Dancer - meet the contestants!

Zip

Tearing up the dancefloor, it's Zip!

Zip. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Carwash

Sending the audience into a spin, come on y’all and sing it with me, it’s Carwash!

Carwash. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Beagle

Who let the dogs out? It’s Beagle!

Beagle. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Squirrel

Introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage, it’s Squirrel!

Squirrel. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Scarecrow

An ex-STRAW-dinary mover that’s the best dancer in their field, it’s Scarecrow!

Scarecrow. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Frog

I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop... here comes Frog!

Frog. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Beetroot

They dance to their own beat – it’s Beetroot!

Beetroot. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Viper

Will they have snake hips? Can they be charmed by the music? It’s Viper!

Viper. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Rubber Chicken

You’ve heard of the funky chicken, now meet Rubber Chicken!

Rubber Chicken. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Flamingo

This beautiful tropical bird migrates to the dance studio during the Spring, it’s Flamingo!

Flamingo. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Knickerbocker Glory

Whipped cream and whipping viewers into a dance fueled frenzy, it’s Knickerbocker Glory!

Knickerbocker Glory. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Llama

They’ll push me and pull you all around the dancefloor, it’s Llama!

Llama. Picture: ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

The Masked Dancer comes to ITV later this year.

Main image: Beetroot, Carwash and Beagle. ©ITV/Bandicoot TV