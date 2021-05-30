Who is Rubber Chicken on The Masked Dancer? Fans think they already know

Who is Rubber Chicken on The Masked Dancer? Fans think they're sure they know already

The Masked Dancer UK debut series is airing all this week on ITV.

The series sees celebrities fight to put on the most impressive dance routine while their identities are kept behind enchanting masks and costumes.

The Masked Dancer is fronted by Joel Dommett together with celebrity judges Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Oti Mabuse and Davina McCall.

One of the characters on the series in 2021 is Rubber Chicken.

Who is Rubber Chicken on The Masked Dancer?

In their opening dance routine, Rubber Chicken performed to The Swinging Blue Jeans hit Hippy Hippy Shake.

In a clue package, they made references to comedy, dogs and the movie Big.

Giving a cryptic clue, Rubber Chicken said: "It's no secret that my BLANK were strong and often BLANK too."

Popular guesses from the panel and viewers included Bradley Walsh, Joe Pasquale, Harry Hill and Bob Mortimer.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Bradley Walsh - all day long!"

Another agreed: "I feel quite confident that rubber chicken is Bradley Walsh! Lots of Chase references and Brad is always funny like chicken too! #TheMaskedDanceruk"

A third added: "Rubber Chicken has got to be Bradley Walsh! #MaskedDancerUK"

While another commented: "No idea why, but I’m going Michael Macintyre for rubber chicken. Or Jonny Vegas #MaskedDancerUK"

As things stand, Rubber Chicken's real identity remains unconfirmed with their mask still firmly on in the competition.

The Masked Dancer UK 2021 airs nightly this week.

Other masked dancers in the show in 2021 are Frog, Beetroot, Flamingo, Beagle, Llama, Viper, Knickerbocker Glory, Scarecrow, Zip, Carwash and Squirrel.

