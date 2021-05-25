Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 contestants as new series kicks off

Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 is back on Channel 4 and from the contestants to results so far, here's all you need to know.

Bake Off: The Professionals airs weekly on Channel 4 from Tuesday, 25 May.

Presented by Liam Charles and Tom Allen, Bake Off: The Professionals invites teams from top hotels, restaurants and small businesses to battle it out for their place in the competition.

Professional pairs from across the country will face off in a series of competitive heats judged by celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin.

Bake Off: The Professionals 2021 contestants

12 pairs of professionals will start the competition split into two heats. The top three from each heat go forward to the next stage where three more teams will face elimination weekly before the final.

Meet the teams from the first heat below...

Michael and Andrew – Gin & Bake



Heat 1. Michael and Andrew – Gin & Bake.

Kevin and Maria Vittoria – The Lanesborough



Heat 1. Kevin and Maria Vittoria – The Lanesborough.

Jamie and Andréa – St. Ermins Hotel



Heat 1. Jamie and Andréa – St. Ermins Hotel.

Alex and Stacey - College of West Anglia



Heat 1. Alex and Stacey - College of West Anglia.

Sherrazade and Merryn – The Bristol Loaf



Heat 1. Sherrazade and Merryn – The Bristol Loaf.

Julien and Elise – Julien Plumart



Heat 1. Julien and Elise – Julien Plumart.

Bake Off: Professionals spoilers!

Celebrated pastry chefs Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are judges for The Great British Bake Off's professionals spin-off while comedian Tom Allen and Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles hosts.

In the first episode, the first challenge the teams face is to produce two different types of miniature classics - Tarte Piémontaise and the Jaffa Cake. They must make 24 perfect and identical items of each pastry in just three and a half hours.

In the second challenge, the teams must transform an ordinary dessert into an incredible fine-dining experience with their showpiece. For this heat, it's everyone's summer favourite - strawberries and cream complete with towering edible showpiece sculptures that are stunning beyond belief.

Which teams will earn themselves a place in the next heat, and which team will be going home?