Here's when to watch The Masked Dancer on TV with the final date and number of episodes confirmed.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer's first ever series has arrived in the UK.

The show sees famous faces compete to put on the best dance performance all while their real identities are hidden by spectacular masks.

Watch The Masked Dancer on TV and online

The Masked Dancer airs nightly on ITV for seven episodes between Saturday, 29 May and Saturday, 5 June. There will be no episode on Wednesday, 2 June due to the football.

You can watch and catch up on episodes online on ITV Hub here.

The final episode airs on Saturday, 5 June at 7:30PM.

Joel Dommett hosts, and is joined by panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and brand new dancing detective Oti Mabuse.

The Masked Dancer will see 12 celebrities dancing in outrageous costumes and keeping their true identities hidden for as long as possible.

All this week, the superstar panel of detectives are left to decipher the clues and work out who’s dancing in disguise. And there are more clues than ever before!

Only once a celebrity is eliminated will their true identity be revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

The celebs will start the competition in a series of head to head battles, all eager to avoid elimination and keep their identity a secret.

Contestants competing in the show in 2021 are Llama, Zip, Frog, Beetroot, Knickerbocker Glory, Flamingo, Viper, Beagle, Scarecrow, Squirrel, Rubber CHicken and Carwash.

Meanwhile The Masked Singer will return for a third series on ITV. The show typically starts in December or early January.

Picture: ITV