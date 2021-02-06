The Masked Singer's spin-off show The Masked Dancer is reportedly on its way to the UK.

The show sees a line up of famous faces showing off their dance skills (or lack thereof) all while hidden behind elaborate costumes.

Just like on The Masked Singer, a panel attempt to guess who is hiding behind the mask, helped along with a series of clues.

After recently launching in the US, The Masked Dancer is now set for a UK version.

The Sun newspaper reports that ITV are planning to film the show over the summer and air it in the autumn.

It's claimed that ITV hope the new series will be able to fill a spot left by Britain's Got Talent after its latest run was postponed until 2022.

A source said: “Everyone’s really excited about The Masked Dancer, it’s a huge success in the USA so producers can’t wait to bring it to the UK. Like The Masked Singer it is brilliant fun with high production values and everyone is convinced it’ll be a hit this side of the pond.

“ITV struck the deal over the rights to the format at the start of this week and now the producers are compiling a team to start work on it."

The insider added: “After Britain’s Got Talent had to be delayed they wanted another big show to fill that gap and The Masked Dancer has it all – stars, music and performances.”

The publication also report that ITV are keen to get current The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett to front the spin-off.

For now The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights on ITV with its second series.

Joel is joined on the show by a panel of Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Acts left in the competition are Robin, Badger, Sausage, Dragon and Harlequin.

Two more contestants will be unasked in Saturday's semi-final ahead of next weekends grand final.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV website.