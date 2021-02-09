The Masked Singer UK set to return for a third series

The Masked Singer UK is set to return for a third outing after proving a huge ratings hit.

The Masked Singer UK season 2 is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The mystery singing competition sees celebrities sing-off to put on the best musical performance while their real identities are kept secret under outrageous masks and costumes.

Over 7 million viewers tuned in to the latest episode on Sunday night, a series high.

The Masked Singer - Robin, Harlequin, Dragon, Badger and Sausage.

Although ITV has yet to officially announce another series, the Daily Star reports that plans are already underway behind the scenes.

A source shared: "After some discussions, ITV agreed to splash the cash for another series. The format is such a hit with viewers, so they know it’ll be worth it.

“They are already making plans for when to film it and which celebs they’d love to sign up.

"They want the third series to be the best yet.”

Currently The Masked Singer UK is fronted by Joel Dommett joined by celebrity judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

The newspaper claims that Joel is expected to be back but the panel is yet to be confirmed.

For now The Masked Singer continues Saturday evenings on ITV.

Joel Dommett

This weekend is the grand final as Sausage, Badger and Robin face off for the title.

Spoilers from the latest episode follow below!

Last weekend saw Dragon and Harlequin become the latest contestants to 'take it off' and reveal their identities.

Dragon shocked the panel as they revealed themselves to be comedian and TV presenter Sue Perkins.

Sue said of her time on the show: "It just felt so utterly counter-intuitive that I had to do it.

"I’m usually up a mountain or down a river these days – so I’m probably the last person that anyone would think of in a musical entertainment context.

"I got an awful lot of joy out of hoodwinking the panel."

Harlequin is Gabrielle

Meanwhile singer-songwriter Gabrielle was revealed as Harlequin, revealing yesterday how she almost quit the show.

You can catch up with The Masked Singer UK online now via the ITV Hub here.

For 2021 there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.

Picture: ITV