Cooking With The Stars: Celebrity and chef line up revealed for new ITV series

ITV has unveiled the celebrity and chef line up for its new all star cookery series, Cooking With The Stars.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen the brand new series Cooking With The Stars, with co-funding by Marks & Spencer, will see eight celebrities take part.

Each will be partnered with a professional chef who will mentor, teach and take them from passionate amateur to restaurant level chefs.

The celebrities who will be putting on their aprons and heading to the kitchen include comedian and actor Griff Rhys-Jones, Strictly’s head judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy and performer and presenter Denise Van Outen.

They're joined by actress Catherine Tyldesley, McFly’s Harry Judd, comedian and actor Johnny Vegas and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

The professional chefs who are taking on the challenge are British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, food writer and restaurant owner Nisha Katona, culinary expert and regular chef on This Morning Joseph Denison Carey and Michelin starred chef and author Mark Sargeant.

Also taking part are chef director Jack Stein, Korean food expert and TV chef Judy Joo, renowned chef and business owner Tristan Welch and Italian chef and restaurateur Francesco Mazzei.

Each week the celebrities will be cooking up a storm in a bid to outdo their rivals but who will come out top? Time will tell who has got the skills of a pro chef and who’s getting the chop.

Across a series of exciting cooking battles, the celebrities will be trained by their mentor chefs to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the remaining professionals.

In each episode, the bottom two will then have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor. The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs.

Unaware of whose food they are tasting, the greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become the worst critic and vote for their protege to leave the competition.

Cooking With The Stars will air on ITV and ITV Hub this summer.