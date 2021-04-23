When does Celebrity MasterChef 2021 start? New series on its way to BBC One

Celebrity MasterChef is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

Hosted and judged by Gregg Wallace and John Torode, the series welcomes famous faces to compete to win the coveted cookery competition title

A brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Celebrity MasterChef start?

The BBC has confirmed Celebrity MasterChef will be back on BBC One later in 2021.

A start date has yet to be announced but the show typically launches in the summer with last year's series premiering in July.

We'll update this post as soon as we have an official start date.

For now, meet the celebrities taking part - with twenty names confirmed for the sixteenth series.

They include TV personality Katie Price, Reality star and singer Megan McKenna, Love Island's Kem Cetinay, Happy Mondays star Bez and Media personality Penny Lancaster

TV & Radio host Mel Sykes, Blue singer Duncan James, Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe, Actress Su Pollard and Actress Rita Simons.

TV presenter Joe Swash, The Repair Shop's Will Kirk, Actress Michelle Collins, Britain's Got Talent comedian Nabil Abdulrashid and Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox.

Ex-England footballer Dion Dublin, Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant, Comedian Munya Chawawa, Journalist Gavin Esler and Actress Melissa Johns.

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 will air on BBC One later this year.

You'll be able to watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

For now you can catch up with the show's recent festive specials which welcomed back a group of former contestants for a Christmas cook off.

Picture: BBC