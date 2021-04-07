The Circle spoilers: Players suspect Joey and Pippa have returned

The Circle players seem to be onto Joey and Pippa in tonight's episode.

Joey, who originally entered The Circle as catfish Femi, and Pippa were both blocked from the game last week.

However they re-entered the show on Monday under the guise of priest Tom who joined the show with fellow new player Shabaz, playing as school teacher Alice.

In tonight's episode, The Players play a game of fill-in-the-blank in which they must answer prompts with the name of a fellow Player, followed by a second blank such as who they shouldn’t trust.

Newbies Tom (Joey and Pippa) and Alice (Shabaz) use the game as an opportunity to stir things up with the previous players.

"It's so obvious Manrika is a game player after what she did to Gemma," write Joey and Pippa as Tom.

After, the longstanding players start to wonder if Pippa and Joey have returned.

Tom (Joey and Pippa) invite Manrika into a private chat and try to reassure her about what was said.

Longest standing players begin to suspect that either Tom or Alice could be Pippa and Joey. They hatch a plan to see whether their suspicions are correct

Elsewhere in tonight's show, in an animal themed party, the Players get to test their animal instincts in another game, which will also reveal who they think fits into various roles.

It’s revealed that the last blocking will happen tomorrow, with the surviving Players becoming Finalists.

The Circle continues tonight at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.