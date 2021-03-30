Here's who's on tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off (March 30) on Channel 4.

Returning with brand new episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back this evening at 8PM on Channel 4.

Each episode four famous faces join the iconic tent each eager to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

In tonight's show, Matt Lucas welcomes journalist and presenter Stacey Dooley, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall, internet personality KSI and comedian Katherine Ryan into the nation's favourite tent.

The celebrity bakers will tackle three challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

First they will have to make cocktail flavoured fondant fancies in the Signature before having their pastry skills tested in the Technical.

Finally the four piece will be creating a showstopping scene showing the judges something they can't live without, all from biscuit and meringue.

As always, Paul and Prue will rank all the bakes before deciding this week's star baker.

The celebrity bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Starring in next week's fifth and final episode of the series are comedian John Bishop, sportsman Ade Adepitan, TV personality Anneka Rice and singer Nadine Coyle.

Other celebs appearing in this year's show are author and journalist Philippa Perry, actress Daisy Ridley, comic Tom Allen, comedian David Baddiel, radio DJ Nick Grimshaw, comedian Rob Beckett, actor James McAvoy, actor Reece Shearsmith, rapper Dizzee Rascal, athlete Kelly Holmes, singer Alexandra Burke and singer Anne-Marie.

You can watch episodes online with All 4.

Meanwhile you can donate to Stand Up For Cancer at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2021.