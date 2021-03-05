Ferne McCann: First Time Mum new series confirmed for 2021

Ferne McCann's ITVBe reality series First Time Mum will be back for a seventh series.

Fresh from its recent outing last autumn Ferne McCann: First Time Mum will be back on ITVBe later this year.

A start date for Series 7 is to be confirmed.

For now, Series 6 and 5 are both available to watch online in full via the ITV Hub.

All past episodes are available on BritBox.

The reality series, which started as a one-off special in 2017, follows Ferne's extraordinary life with daughter Sunday, as she juggles motherhood with a career in the spotlight.

In the last season, cameras followed Ferne as she finally made the move into her dream house and celebrated her 30th birthday.

The four-part series, which aired in October and November 2020, also saw Ferne swept off her feet by a secret admirer - while Sunday tested her patience to the limit as she hurtles through the terrible twos.

Meanwhile ITVBe has also confirmed a new series of Olivia Attwood reality series Olivia Meets Her Match to air soon in 2021.

Love Island star Olivia will be back after the first series of her show became ITVBe’s most successful launch of 2020.

The new series will offer an exclusive access-all-areas insight into the glamorous life of the straight-talking reality TV star and her fiance Bradley Dack as the couple draw closer to their wedding day.

They will join ITVBe's schedule alongside Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries which recently started its new series on Wednesdays at 9PM.