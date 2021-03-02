As BBC One's dog grooming series Pooch Perfect prepares for its final, meet the contestants fighting for the title.

After eight weeks, the show whittled down 16 of the UK’s top dog groomers, to three fabulous finalists. They must impress the judges for one last time, to be in a chance of winning the coveted Golden Stanley trophy and to be crowned the winner of Pooch Perfect.

In the final the contestants must prove they can execute one of the toughest challenges in the industry – a Continental clip on an elegant Standard Poodle. In Dogology, they need to identify the breed of dog whilst blindfolded and for the grand finale Dogwalk, they parade their pooches with a groom fit for the red carpet. Who will be in the dog house and who will be the top dog?

Host Sheridan Smith and her co-host Stanley return with judges, Colin Taylor and Verity Hardcastle. They will be on hand, making sure there’s not a paw out of line or a hair out of place, in what sets to be a nail biting finale.

But who will be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Groomer?

The final of Pooch Perfect airs on Thursday, 4 March at 8PM on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Pooch Perfect finalists

GEORGIA

Georgia - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Stack

From: Llanelli, South Wales

Instagram username: @louisianna_grooming

Says Georgia: "Being in the final up against Lakhi and Kelly feels amazing, as they have many more years of experience than me, and really are the best of the best.

"I just hope I have made everyone proud throughout the competition, I am so grateful to have made it this far, I feel like I have already won!"

Georgia adds: "The highlight of the show for me was meeting and bonding with the other groomers, it was great to share the experience with them and build great friendships."

KELLY D

Kelly D - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Stack

From: Somerset

Instagram username: @kellydavisofficial

Kelly says: "Against all adversity, to be able to have recognition for the passion and drive I have dedicated to the industry would be the pinnacle of my career and life.

Showing my story of coming from nothing with no formal education, to winning Pooch Perfect would mean the world. I would love to inspire youngsters to dream big, and prove they can achieve them!"

Kelly adds: "Being able to bring my skills to a high profile TV show, and being watched by so many people, was something I never thought would be possible.

"I already have my dream job, but being involved in another aspect of dog grooming, and pushing myself out my comfort zone has been incredible. Having the support and advice from the judges has also been amazing to hear. "

LAKHI

Lakhi - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Stack

From: Birmingham

Instagram username: @lakhiscissorhands

Says Lakhi: "I think to win would be the icing on my career, I’ve had so many highs and lows but it will give me the confidence to know I am good enough, as I'm always doubting my talent.

"Just to be here at the final is one of my biggest achievements, I say to myself ‘You did good kid!’ I would equally be happy to see the other finalists go all the way, they are both amazing and I have grown to love them like a family. "

Reflecting on his highlight of the series, Lakhi adds: "I think the highlight of the series for me, was seeing dog grooming showcased in a positive light, to show owners what we do and that it's not all plain sailing.

"Sometimes we're not taken seriously and Pooch Perfect shows the hard work that's involved in grooming dogs. I also love that the show showcased so many breeds in the challenges, some rare and some difficult to groom."

The Pooch Perfect final airs Thursday, 4 March at 8PM on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer