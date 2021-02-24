Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant cast and release date

Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant is the new reality series coming to MTV.

The nine-part series follows six celebrity couples on the bumpy road to parenthood.

Episodes will reveal all the highs and lows of preparing to become a parent, from first scans to baby showers and bringing their newborns home for the very first time.

Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant cast

The six celebrity couples on the show are:

Reality star Charlotte Dawson and her fiancé Matt Sarsfield

Former Olympian Perri-Shakes-Drayton and Big Brother Nigeria’s Mike Edwards

TV personality and radio presenter Kate Lawler and her fiancé Boj.

Love Island's Marcel Somerville and his influencer girlfriend Rebecca Vieira

Former The Only Way is Essex stars Shelby Tribble and Sam Mucklow

X Factor star Jake Quickenden and his girlfriend Sophie Church

Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant start date

Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant begins on MTV on Wednesday at 8PM.

In the first episode, Charlotte wants to tell her mum the name she's chosen. Shelby and Sam are a week from their due date and Marcel and Rebecca go for a 4D scan

The series has nine episodes which will air weekly.

Craig Orr, Vice President of Original Content & Development at ViacomCBS Networks International Youth & Entertainment Brands, said: "With the phenomenal success of 'Teen Mom' and '16 and Pregnant', MTV has brought its audiences incredible stories of birth and motherhood.

"This series follows an inspirational cast of celebs at their most intimate – as we follow them from bump, to birth and beyond."

Picture: MTV