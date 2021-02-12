The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett says one finalist will surprise viewers

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett says one of the show's finalists will be a "real surprise".

The Masked Singer UK will conclude its second series this Saturday night on ITV.

The singing competition sees famous faces fight to put on a standout music performance while keeping their identities covered with outrageous masks and costumes.

Ahead of the final just three mystery celebs are left on the show - Badger, Sausage and Robin.

While there's been plenty of speculation and theories about their identities, Joel suggested fans are in for a shock.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers about past episodes of The Masked Singer.

Appearing on ITV's Loose Women today (Friday, 12 February), he teased: "The final three are all incredible names, and one of them especially no one’s really been saying online that much so it’s going to be a real surprise."

Speaking about some of the reveals so far, Joel added: "I think the funny thing is is that people want to know, but they don't. In a certain way you expect someone like Mel B, but you don't expect Glenn Hoddle to be a clock!

"It's so hard, I think they've definitely stepped it up in terms of the names - you just never know who's going to be in those costumes."

Other celebs unmasked this year have included the likes of TV presenter Sue Perkins, popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor and comedian and actor John Thomson.

Joel fronts the series with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

For the final they'll be joined by guest judge and reigning winner of The Masked Singer UK, Nicola Roberts.

Girls Aloud star Nicola appeared on the show last year as Queen Bee, becoming the show's inaugural winner.

The Masked Singer 2021 final airs Saturday, 13 February at 7PM.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub.

For 2021 there is also new spin-off show The Masked Singer: Unmasked on the ITV Hub and ITV2.