Who is Queen Bee on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week's episode.

The new series sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer's debut UK series aired this month ITV on Saturday nights with twelve masked singers.

One of them was Queen Bee who performed Alive by Sia in the opening episode and then Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

Queen Bee made it as far as the final this weekend (February 15) where she was unveiled as Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

Queen Bee was crowned winner of the series, beating Hedgehog and Octopus to the title.

Fans had previously been sure they had rumbled Nicola's identity.

"You cannot mistake a talent like @NicolaRoberts," one wrote on Twitter earlier in the series, "That HAS to be her as Queen B in masked singer. Not everyone has a tone like that."

Another agreed: "That is, without a doubt, Queen Nicola Roberts. so distinctive."

One of Queen Bee's latest performances was Alicia Key's Girl On Fire, with viewers linking the song title to Nicola's famous red hair.

Other clues to Queen Bee's identity included her being a bit of a "wildcard", a reference to Nicola's time in Popstars: The Rivals.

Queen Bee also spoke about not being able to speak French, a clue to Girls Aloud song Can't Speak French, and Cinderella's Eyes - the name of Nicola's solo album.

Some viewers had speculated it was Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church.

But she made it clear it wasn't her, tweeting: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

She added: "I'm not on that bloody show!"

The Masked Singer aired Saturday nights on ITV.

Other contestants on the show this series included classical singer Katherine Jenkins, singer-songwriter and chef Kelis, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and actress Patsy Palmer.

You can watch and catch up on the show online via the ITV Hub.