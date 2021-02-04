Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion spoilers and when the next episode is on TV

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion is airing a brand new series on E4 - here's all you need to know.

Celebs Go Dating's new spin-off sees a group of single celebs and their potential matches all bed down together in one very plush mansion, under the ever-watchful eyes of dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson.

The Celebs Go Dating 2021 line up includes soap star Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Ibiza’s King of Ocean Beach Wayne Lineker, Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and reality star Chloe Ferry.

Completing the cast are Made in Chelsea's Sophie Hermann, Internationally renowned DJ Tom Zanett and presenter and Strictly star Karim Zeroual.

Celebs Go Dating spoilers

In tonight's latest episode (Thursday, 4 February) the celeb boys face another Breakfast Dilemma - which single girls will remain in the mansion?

Curtis chooses between Kesia and Sophie, and Karim must address the ongoing storm with Whitney.

Elsewhere, celeb girl Sophie heads straight on a date with a new arrival, but will she follow the agents' advice and ditch her judgy ways?

And the day after their very first kiss, Kimberly and Shane's growing relationship is put to the test yet again, as Anna and Paul set up a double date for her in the diner with two single girls.

The next new episode airs on Sunday, 7 February.

The celebs let their hair down at a banging house party in the pergola, where superstar DJ Tom Zanetti hits the decks, and everyone's jaws hit the floor with the entrance of three more singletons.

Wayne's head is turned by one of the new girls, which could spell trouble for his relationship with Jodie, and Sophie Hermann clicks with a catwalk model. Meanwhile, the mansion's most indecisive celeb, Chloe Ferry, is in a pickle between two boys... again.

Watch Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion online

Celebs Go Dating airs: The Mansion Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch episodes live or on catch up via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Alongside the main show there's also Celebs Go Dating: Extra Mansion which airs on Friday nights.

The round-up show features a look back at the highlights from the past week plus unseen action.

