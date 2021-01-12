The Cabin spoilers - hot tub date, fart prank gone wrong and a new couple

It’s day seven on ITV2's The Cabins and while some are questioning their compatibility, others are turning up the heat.

In tonight's episode, after sleeping separately last night, Amani and Terelle wake up and decide to jump in the hot tub and get to know each other better.

As Terelle emerges in his robe and slippers, he says: “These were not made for people of my shoe size.”

Amani asks: “What size feet are you?”

Terelle says: “Twelve.”

Impressed by the revelation, Amani says: “Wow. No comment.”

In the hot tub, the couple discuss their romantic types as Terelle asks: “Do you have a preference, like taller?”

Explaining she doesn’t look for a partner of a specific height, Amani says: “I’m short. Everyone is taller than me!”

Meanwhile, Terelle reveals: “I have a type which is 5ft7 to 6ft.” But does Amani measure up?

Amani, keen to move things on, phones her friend and asks: “How do I hint I want him to kiss me? He makes me a bit nervous!”

Amani admits: “I don’t know how he’s going to answer.”

And when Amani goes downstairs it doesn’t seem like Terelle’s got his mind on sharing anything as he’s busy cooking dinner… for one.

After Amani is left to make her own meal, she suggests sitting together on the sofa to eat their meals, but Terelle opts to sit apart at the table. And despite her best efforts, conversation struggles to flow.

However, not giving up, the pair turn to games. And it seems a bit of bowling is the key to unlocking fun in this pair, as the duo get competitive with their strikes.

Later that night Amani makes the decision to sleep upstairs in the bedroom with Terelle. Speaking in bed, conversation soon turns to the couple’s romantic connection. Amani says: “I feel like you’ve got some habits that are solo. I feel like you’re quite used to doing things as a one.”

Terelle asks: “Do you get more of a friendship vibe?”

Amani says: “Honestly, I don’t know what vibe you give off. I can’t read you and it’s killing me. I’m very good at reading people!”

But as the pair prepare to spend their first night side by side, will a romantic connection blossom? And as morning arrives the pair have a decision to make. Will they be extending their stay?

Over in Otter's Pocket, Will and Holly are still chasing the spark and it appears that isn’t the only thing. Today, the pair head out of Otter’s Pocket for some duck herding.

Will jokes: “I’m used to being around birds so I should be alright.”

The activity leader reassures Will and Holly that these particular birds are easy to herd.

Holly then says: “Easy birds are what you attract!”

That evening, Holly prepares a romantic meal for Will. Impressed by her efforts, Will says: “I do like it here. You do really look after me. You’re not great at flirting but you are good at looking after me!”

He adds: “Eating a bit of spice, looking at a bit of spice!”

Later, Will is trying even harder to put the wind in the sails of romance….with a hidden fart machine. The prank doesn’t go down well with Holly when he blames it on her cooking.

When the evening draws in, Holly gets emotional talking to Will about times she’s been hurt in the past. Will comforts Holly, telling her she needs to be confident in herself and not to let boys make her think anything different.

He says: “There’s so many better points you’ve got than other girls I’ve met” and tells her he’ll be comparing other girls to her moving forward.

With Will showing his sensitive side, is there a chance romance could appear in the closing moments of their date?

Elsewhere tonight, there are three new arrivals in Beaver’s Burrow as Corben brings his French Bulldog Gigi to meet Rhys.

The Cabins continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and is available to catch up on the ITV Hub.