Here's a first look at tonight's episode of The Masked Singer as five mystery acts sing-off again.

So far two of The Masked Singers have been unmasked and this evening will see another 'take it off'.

Performing tonight for the second time this series are Sausage, Swan, Badger, Robin and Dragon.

Dragon. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Robin. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Each has lined up another big musical performance in order to impress the audience and panel to keep their identity hidden.

Keen eyed viewers may spot that Sausage has changed her newspaper wrapping. This week the newspaper headline reads 'Sausage Batters Badger' - a reference to the singing battle between the two characters in the series opener that saw Sausage triumph over Badger.

Sausage. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

At the end of the first show Badger was saved by the panel when he found himself in the bottom three.

Will either of the pair find themselves getting unmasked this week?

Badger. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Robin. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

As ever, in charge of proceedings is host Joel Dommett and returning panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross who are joined by newbie comedian Mo Gilligan.

As Joel chats to the panel at the top of this weekend's show, he tells Davina that she is "really good at listening and you write it all down. Whereas Rita is more like blaaaah."

Assessing the detective skills of Davina and Rita, Jonathan adds: "The two of you would make a good detective team on a new ITV series like Rosemary and Thyme. McCall and Ora - one comes in forensic, the other one - as Joel said - blaaaaah."

Swan. Picture: ©Bandicoot TV

Rita excitedly responds "McCall and Ora! Wooooo" before TV's latest detective duo high five each other through their perspex divider.

The Masked Singer continues at 7PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV Hub.