The Cabins: First look pictures from new ITV2 series

Here's a first look at new ITV2 dating series The Cabins which launches in January.

In ITV2's The Cabins, singletons are challenged to the most revealing first date of their lives.

They will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.

Stag’s Mount. Picture: ITV

The Cabins sees couples immediately move in together, as their date begins in their very own exclusive log cabins, complete with simmering hot tubs and set in beautiful surroundings within the UK.

Nestled together in their intimate cabins, the singletons will have quality time to really get to know their date.

Otter’s Pocket. Picture: ITV

From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

Having made it through the first 24 hours they then have to decide if they would like to spend more time together - or call it a day and walk away.

Beaver’s Burrow. Picture: ITV

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions said of the show: “This is a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face to face, with no distractions.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love.”

Michael Mannes, Managing Director of programme makers 12 Yard, added: “We are delighted ITV2 have commissioned the series and can't wait to get into full production on what we hope will be a big hit with this exciting new twist on the reality dating format".

The Cabins starts 4 January at 9PM on ITV2

Episodes will then continue to air nightly, Monday-Fridays at 9PM on ITV2.