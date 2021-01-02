Who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week's episode.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The mystery singing competition sees celebs go head to head to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the contestants on the competition this year was Seahorse - a beautiful marine creature who was hoping their singing went swimmingly.

In this weekend's episode, Seahorse performed Can't Get You Out Of My Head by Kylie Minogue before they were voted into the bottom three and had their identity revealed.

Who is Seahorse on The Masked Singer?

In tonight's episode, Seahorse was unveiled as Mel B from the Spice Girls.

The panel correctly guessed Mel's identity despite her trying to conceal her voice.

On signing up, Mel said: "In a time when there is an awful lot to be worried about, it’s even more important to lift people’s spirits with a show that is just fun, crazy, over the top and completely bonkers so it felt like something I should do.

"Plus, I wanted to challenge myself to see if I could actually disguise my singing voice which people have known for 25 years.

"I lived in America for 15 years and never lost my Yorkshire accent so I wondered how hard it would be to come up with a way of singing where no-one would know it was me."

During the show, Seahorse dropped various clues to their identity including revealing that they once stole toilet roll from a legend's house.

After being unmasked, Mel B explained how she pinched bog roll from Nelson Mandela's house.

The Masked Singer season 2 airs Saturday nights on ITV.

Other contestants in the competition are Badger, Alien, Grandfather Clock, Swan, Dragon, Bush Baby, Sausage, Harlequin, Viking, Blob and Robin.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV.